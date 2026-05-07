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Pune faces acute blood shortage

Doctors and blood bank officials said the shortage has been triggered by a sharp decline in blood donation camps during the summer vacation period

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune is grappling with a severe blood shortage, with several city blood banks reporting critically low stocks and compelling patients to postpone surgeries, officials said.

With educational institutions shut and fewer public events due to extreme heat, voluntary donations have dropped significantly. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, Pune district has 57 public and private blood banks registered under the State Blood Transfusion Council, and the city requires around 1,500 to 1,600 units of blood daily. However, collections have dipped in May, leading to shortages not only of blood units but also of key components such as platelets.

Doctors and blood bank officials said the shortage has been triggered by a sharp decline in blood donation camps during the summer vacation period. With educational institutions shut and fewer public events due to extreme heat, voluntary donations have dropped significantly.

Ram Bangad, founder of NGO Raktache Nate, said, “There is a clear shortage of blood across city blood banks, and no major camps are scheduled in May. We urgently need more voluntary donors to step forward. People should come forward and donate blood as a social responsibility. Blood donation is safe even during summer if proper hydration and precautions are maintained.”

She added that the blood bank is receiving frequent requests from rural and sub-district hospitals, further straining the already limited supply.

 
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