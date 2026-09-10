Pune first stop as recruitment exam reform panel begins statewide outreach

Pune: The high-level task force on recruitment examination reforms constituted by the Maharashtra government will begin its statewide consultation this month by interacting with stakeholders at Savitribai Phule Pune University on September 12.

Pune University campus

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The team will visit all six administrative divisions to seek direct feedback from students, competitive-exam aspirants, parents, teachers, educational institutions and other stakeholders.

Constituted through a government resolution issued on September 4, the task force will review the state’s recruitment system and recommend measures to make exams more secure, transparent, reliable and candidate-friendly.

The team will later visit Nagpur on September 16, Amravati on September 17, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on September 21, the Konkan division on September 29 and Nashik on September 30.

Stakeholders can submit feedback through email addresses announced for each division.

The feedback gathered during these interactions will be examined and incorporated into recommendations to the state government. The initiative comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over paper leaks and irregularities in competitive and recruitment exams. While Maharashtra already has a state law dealing with such offences, the Centre’s legislation is considered more stringent, prompting the government to examine its implementation in the state.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said details regarding the timings of the divisional consultations, the procedure for participation and other arrangements will be announced separately by the respective divisional commissioner’s offices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said details regarding the timings of the divisional consultations, the procedure for participation and other arrangements will be announced separately by the respective divisional commissioner’s offices. {{/usCountry}}

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Stakeholders from Pune division can submit suggestions and feedback at pune-examreformstaskforce@maharashtra.gov.in.