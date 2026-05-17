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Pune forest dept begins stray dog census after CDV scare

Following the suspected outbreak of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) at Kanha Tiger Reserve, Pune forest department has ordered census of stray dogs in and around protected wildlife areas

Published on: May 17, 2026 07:22 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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Pune: Following the suspected outbreak of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) at Kanha Tiger Reserve reported on April 30, 2026, after a tigress and her four cubs reportedly died in the reserve within nine days, the wildlife wing of the Pune forest department has initiated preventive measures by ordering a census of stray dogs in and around protected wildlife areas under its jurisdiction.

Following the suspected outbreak of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) at Kanha Tiger Reserve, Pune forest department has ordered census of stray dogs in and around protected wildlife areas. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The move comes amid rising concern among forest authorities and wildlife experts over the possible transmission of infectious diseases from stray and feral dogs to wild carnivores. Officials said the survey will help the department assess the stray dog population in vulnerable forest zones and formulate disease prevention strategies, including vaccination and monitoring programmes.

According to officials, the census will be conducted across at least five wildlife sanctuaries under the Pune wildlife wing, including Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, Tamhini Wildlife Sanctuary, Sudhagad Wildlife Sanctuary, Rehekuri Blackbuck Sanctuary and Mayureshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. The exercise will also cover adjoining villages and buffer areas where stray dog movement is frequently reported.

Officials in Maharashtra said that no CDV case has been detected in Maharashtra so far.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune forest dept begins stray dog census after CDV scare
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune forest dept begins stray dog census after CDV scare
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