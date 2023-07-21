Maharashtra health dept to enhance cancer detection, treatment in rural areas

PUNE The public health department has decided to focus on early cancer detection, especially in rural areas, to strengthen the fight against deadly diseases.

The health department will strengthen the diagnostic facilities for cancer at the primary health centre (PHC) level and start radiotherapy hospital hubs, said officials.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and health department will work in coordination to plan strategic measures for cancer control, prevention and treatment in the state.

Health minister Tanaji Sawant headed a meeting on Thursday to take preventive measures against the increasing number of non-communicable diseases and cancer cases in the state.

The meeting was attended by Praveen Pardeshi, chief executive officer (CEO) of the think tank Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), state health commissioner Dheeraj Kumar, Randhir Suryavanshi of ADB and experts from Tata Memorial Hospital amongst others.

Sawant, said, majority of the cancer cases found in the state are oral cancer, colon cancer and cervical cancer. They have prevalence in the state. Cancer can be cured if diagnosed in the early stages of the disease.

“After discussion, it has been decided that with coordination with ADB, the diagnostic facilities for cancer at the Public health department will be strengthened at PHC level. New radiotherapy hospital hubs will be started with coordination with Medical Colleges and health department,” he said.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, said, the number of deaths due to non-communicable diseases like cancer has increased in comparison to the deaths due to communicable diseases in the state, to combat this public health department has decided to take up a special programme for cancer in the state.

“A meeting was held to discuss the challenges behind the rising cancer cases in the state. The health department with the coordination of ADB will start screening facilities at the PHC level for early identification. Radiotherapy hospital hubs will be established in the state with the help of medical colleges,” he said.

