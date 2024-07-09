Pune hit-and-run case: Lack of CCTV footage hinders probe

The Sangvi police officials are facing a challenge to identify the vehicle and the driver involved in hit-and-run case in Pimple Saudagar. According to police, the lack of CCTV cameras in the locality has hindered their efforts to gather crucial evidence in the case. Police constable Sachin Mane, 48, attached to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), died after his two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle at PK Chowk in Pimple Saudagar area at around 10:30 pm on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The investigating officer requesting anonymity said, “That road is wide, and it is a huge stretch. Hence the accident spot was not covered in the private CCTV cameras installed at local shops. There are some municipal body cameras, but they capture only live footage. They don’t have recording facility.’’

Hence police are facing difficulties to identify unknown vehicles and drivers involved in hit and run cases.

Police further said that the eyewitnesses in the locality also don’t have concrete information about the unknown vehicle and driver of that vehicle.

“Mane was a resident of Spine Road in Moshi and was last posted with the CID as a driver. He had gone to drop his father at his sister’s residence and met with the tragic accident while on return journey home. We are yet to identify the vehicle that hit his bike,” said Mahesh Bansode, inspector incharge of Sangvi police station.

Mane joined the police force in 2003 and was first appointed with the motor transport unit of the Pune city police force.