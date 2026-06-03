PUNE: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has initiated the process of taking over a case registered by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relating to the seizure of methanol, a key chemical suspected to have been used in the manufacture of the spurious liquor that claimed 16 lives in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pune hooch tragedy probe widens; CID to take over FDA’s methanol seizure case

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The FDA on Saturday registered an FIR with the Narpoli police station in Thane district after seizing nearly 5,929 kg of methanol from the Bhiwandi-based Rex International. Investigators suspect the chemical was supplied to bootleggers involved in manufacturing the toxic liquor consumed by the victims.

Officials said on Tuesday that the seized methanol could provide crucial leads on the source of the toxic substance and how it entered the illicit liquor supply chain.

The CID, which is leading the hooch tragedy investigation, has begun the formal process of transferring the Narpoli case to its jurisdiction. Officials said the move would help ensure a coordinated probe into the procurement, transportation and distribution of methanol across Maharashtra.

Sources said investigators are expected to examine the role of suppliers, transporters and intermediaries who may have facilitated the movement of the chemical.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the CID on Tuesday took accused Irfan Nisar Qureshi into its custody from the State Excise Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the CID on Tuesday took accused Irfan Nisar Qureshi into its custody from the State Excise Department. {{/usCountry}}

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An officer associated with the probe said, “Today, we have taken custody of one accused from the State Excise Department. On Wednesday, custody of the remaining two accused will also be taken over.”

The accused, Akash Jadhav, Irfan Nisar Qureshi and Aryan Sanjay Dhotre, were initially arrested by the State Excise Department in connection with the manufacture and distribution of illegal liquor.

The latest development comes as the CID broadens its investigation beyond those already arrested. Investigators are now attempting to map the entire supply chain behind the illicit liquor network and identify those responsible for sourcing and supplying raw materials used to manufacture the toxic brew.

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The CID has constituted 10 teams to probe different aspects of the case and is coordinating with the State Excise Department, FDA and local police units. Officials believe that integrating the Narpoli methanol seizure case with the ongoing hooch tragedy investigation could help uncover a wider criminal network involved in the illegal liquor trade.