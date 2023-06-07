Man killed by 17-yr-old daughter, wife, along with minor’s boyfriend

Pune: The Pune rural police on June 5 have arrested a 23-year-old IT professional in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old man who was against the marriage plans between his minor daughter and the suspect. The mother of the minor girl is also an accomplice to the crime, according to the police.

Man was killed by 17-year-old daughter, wife, along with minor's boyfriend.

The police have arrested the suspects identified as Agnel Joy Kasabe, 23, of Saikrupa Society in Wadgaon; the wife of deceased, Sandra Johnson Lobo, 43, resident of Goodwill Vrindavan Anand Park in Wadgaon, and detained her 17-year-old daughter.

Agnel is an IT engineer working at a reputed company, and Lobo is private tutor, police officials said.

According to the police, a burnt body of Johnson Kajitan Lobo, 49, was found at Sanaswadi in Shikrapur on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road on June 1. The body could not be initially identified as it was completely burnt by using petrol.

The Pune rural police formed two teams to crack the case and examined footages collected from almost 230 CCTVs in the locality. Based on forensic analysis and CCTV footages, the police identified the body and zeroed in on a car seen in the vicinity of the crime scene that was used to transport it.

During investigation, it was found that the car was registered in the name of Joy Kasabe, father of the prime suspect, who hails from Wadgaon Sheri. Joy told the police that his son Agnel took his car on March 31 and did not return it. Later, Agnel confessed that he along with Sandra and her minor daughter killed Johnson.

Aniket Goyal, superintendent of police, Pune Rural, said, “As per our preliminary investigation, Agnel was in a relationship with Johnson’s daughter. While Sandra was in favour of their relationship and wanted them to marry, her husband opposed it.”

Hemant Kshirsagar, inspector, Shikrapur police station, said, “Johnson opposed the marriage plans citing that his daughter is a minor. So, Agnel took Johnson’s wife and daughter into confidence and carried out the crime. He confessed to being inspired by crime web series.”

According to the police, the trio killed Johnson by slitting his throat with a knife and hitting his head with a grinding stone at the deceased’s home on the night of May 30. They kept the body in a gunny bag at the house till May 31 night before shifting the gunny bag to the car and leaving for Sanaswadi.

The CCTV footages showed the three suspects shifting a heavy gunny bag from Johnson’s housing society to a car. The bag, according to the police, carried Johnson’s.

Kshirsagar said, “They later burnt the body with petrol.”

Meanwhile, to mislead the police and relatives, Sandra posted images of the deceased and updated status of his account on messaging platform to avoid suspicion. On June 4, Agnel posted birthday wishes and images of Sandra as a status on Johnson’s WhatsApp number.

Shikrapur police station has filed a case under Sections 302, 201 of the IPC. Court has send the accused to police custody till June 9.