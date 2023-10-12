Pune likely to receive light rainfall on October 15-16

On October 15 and 16, most of Maharashtra, including Pune, will witness light to isolated heavy rainfall due to a western disturbance that is expected to pass over the North Indian region, said officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city and surrounding areas will experience cloudy weather and it is expected that light to isolated heavy rainfall will be experienced city on October 15 and 16. Similarly, other areas in the state receive light to isolated heavy rainfall, says official. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division from IMD Pune, said, “Under the influence of a western disturbance, the weather will start changing in Maharashtra including Pune from the October 14 evening onwards. The city and surrounding areas will experience cloudy weather and it is expected that light to isolated heavy rainfall will be experienced city on October 15 and 16. Similarly, other areas in the state receive light to isolated heavy rainfall.”

The change in the atmosphere may bring respite to Punekars from the October heat.

The city has been experiencing October heat for over a week as the maximum temperature has recorded 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal temperature.

The meteorological department also warned citizens to follow precautionary measures to avoid severe heat impact. This situation was expected to continue for the next few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, in the recent update, a western disturbance is likely to form around October 13 and it is expected to have a major impact in the Himalayan region and northwestern states like Punjab, Rajasthan, etc. The impact of this system can also be seen in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as a result rainfall is forecasted in some areas of Maharashtra.

Formation of a western disturbance in the post-monsoon withdrawal phase is normal and to some extent beneficial for regions like the Himalayas to get good snowfall.

It will also be helpful for Maharashtra to get cool winds in the upcoming days. As a result, the state may experience a reduction in temperature said a weather expert.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!