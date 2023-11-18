Pune likely to see a further dip in temperature

The absence of a strong system over the state will result in clearer skies in the coming days, and as a result, Pune city will continue to experience a drop in temperature, with the city likely experiencing a 2-degree Celsius fall from November 20 onwards, according to officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Pune is expected to experience a dip in temperature of 2 degrees Celsius during this time.

The city is currently experiencing a dramatic dip in both night and day temperatures. Morning hazes are also common in various parts of the city. This downward trend in temperature is expected to continue further till the end of the month.

Speaking about the current weather pattern, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the Weather and Forecasting Division, IMD Pune said, “Currently the haze is slowly engulfing parts of the city. Due to the presence of South Easterly wind, Relative Humidity is at a moderate level, and night temperature is expected to rise in the next 24 hours. However, after that, the state is likely to experience a change in wind patterns, and the northerly winds will mark their presence in the state, as a result, the minimum temperature is likely to fall for a few days from November 20 onward.”

Pune is expected to experience a dip in temperature of 2 degrees Celsius during this time. Also, some areas in northern Maharashtra are likely to experience temperatures around 12 degrees Celsius, said Kashyapi.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Shivajinagar recorded the minimum temperature at 14.9 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature was logged at 31.6 degrees Celsius. While the maximum temperature was above normal level by 1.6 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was observed at a normal level. The minimum temperature in Pune was lower than in Mahabaleshwar by 1 degree Celsius.

In other areas of the city, the maximum temperature was recorded between 29 to 31.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded between 14.9 degrees Celsius to 19.8 degrees Celsius. Pashan recorded the lowest daytime temperature at 29 degrees Celsius while Shivajinagar recorded the lowest nighttime temperature at 14.9 degrees Celsius.

