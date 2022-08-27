Pune man drags traffic cop on car bonnet to evade fine

A traffic violator dragged an on-duty police personnel on his car bonnet for 800 meters at Khandobamal chowk in Nigdi around 5:30 pm on Friday.

Traffic policeman Devramnana Pardhi (36) along with other staff was deputed at Khandobamal when the accused, identified as Bharat Tukaram Jaid (28), was driving his car with tinted glass windows and without number plates. The traffic personnel asked the car driver to stop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaid refused to stop and dragged Pardhi on his car bonnet for 800 meters before he was forced to stop by other vehicle drivers chasing him. Pardhi suffered injury on his hand and legs. The car driver was arrested.

Pardhi said, “The accused already has ₹10,000 fine on his car for a similar offence of not stopping his vehicle, recorded in Chimbli phata area three months ago. He was driving without number plates to avoid traffic violation fine through online challan mode.”

Many fancy number plates were recovered from his car. Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said, “Anyone violating traffic rules will be penalised.”

As per the complaint filed by Pardhi, a case has been registered with Nigdi police station under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}