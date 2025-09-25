Pune man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for molesting minor girl

A special court in Pune on Tuesday sentenced a 56-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl at his residence in Wanowrie in 2021. Special Public Prosecutor Nitin Konghe said Sharma lured the minor girl to his house on the pretext of giving her classes and assaulted her. He also threatened to kill her sister to silence her. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Special Judge Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and Additional Sessions Judge Kavita D Shirbhate at Shivajinagar court also imposed a fine of ₹37,000 on the convict, Sanjay Ramesh Sharma. In case of default, Sharma will undergo an additional nine months of rigorous imprisonment.

The court awarded Sharma three separate sentences: 20 years under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 10 years under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 377 (unnatural offences), and 2 years under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation). All sentences will run concurrently, making the effective imprisonment 20 years. The fine amount will be paid to the victim as compensation.

The period Sharma has already served in jail since October 30, 2021, will be set off against the sentence.

According to the prosecution, Sharma, a resident of Radhika Empire in Jagtap Nagar, committed the offences between August 3 and October 29, 2021. The case came to light after the victim’s family lodged a complaint with Wanowrie police .

Special Public Prosecutor Nitin Konghe said Sharma lured the minor girl to his house on the pretext of giving her classes and assaulted her. He also threatened to kill her sister to silence her.

Wanowrie police registered a case under IPC Sections 376 and 376(3), along with relevant provisions of the POCSO Act (Sections 4(2), 5(L), 8, and 12). The investigation was led by police sub-inspector Sudha Chaudhary, who later filed a detailed charge sheet (Sessions Case No. 1002/2021).