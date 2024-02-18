 Pune man held for taking bribe on behalf of ACP - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Pune man held for taking bribe on behalf of ACP

Pune man held for taking bribe on behalf of ACP

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 18, 2024 09:01 PM IST

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Omkar Bharat Jadhav (32), who is a driver by profession

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Pune division while accepting a bribe of 1 lakh on behalf of the Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Dehu Road division on Saturday.

ACB on Saturday laid a trap at the parking area of a private hospital and consequently arrested the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ACB on Saturday laid a trap at the parking area of a private hospital and consequently arrested the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Omkar Bharat Jadhav (32), who is a driver by profession.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ACB on Saturday laid a trap at the parking area of a private hospital and consequently arrested the accused.

Officials said that, as per the complaint, the complainant filed a complaint application regarding land fraud on the Katraj-Kondhwa bypass Road. Inquiry into this case was pending with ACP Mugutlal Patil, Dehu Road division.

The complainant alleged that to avoid further police action, ACP Patil demanded 5 lakh through Jadhav.

Following an initial investigation between February 15 and 17, ACB teams discovered that Patil had indeed demanded 5 lakh from the complainant against which 1 lakh initial amount had been finalised.

Following the confirmation on Saturday, an ACB team arrested the accused Jadhav and filed charges against them under sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Koregaon Park Police Station and further investigation is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On