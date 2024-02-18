Pune man held for taking bribe on behalf of ACP

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Pune division while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh on behalf of the Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Dehu Road division on Saturday. ACB on Saturday laid a trap at the parking area of a private hospital and consequently arrested the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Omkar Bharat Jadhav (32), who is a driver by profession.

Officials said that, as per the complaint, the complainant filed a complaint application regarding land fraud on the Katraj-Kondhwa bypass Road. Inquiry into this case was pending with ACP Mugutlal Patil, Dehu Road division.

The complainant alleged that to avoid further police action, ACP Patil demanded ₹ 5 lakh through Jadhav.

Following an initial investigation between February 15 and 17, ACB teams discovered that Patil had indeed demanded ₹5 lakh from the complainant against which ₹1 lakh initial amount had been finalised.

Following the confirmation on Saturday, an ACB team arrested the accused Jadhav and filed charges against them under sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Koregaon Park Police Station and further investigation is going on.