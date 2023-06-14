Man allegedly kills three-year-old girl for crying

Pune: A 22-year-old man allegedly assaulted a three-year-old girl, resulting in her death. The incident took place at the Chincholi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday, according to the police.

According to the Dehu Road police station officials, the accused and his father, who are conservancy workers, found the mother and her daughter at the Pune railway station two months ago. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Mahadev Narayan Gaikwad.

According to the police officials, the accused and the minor’s mother Pinki Gaikwad were in the former’s home when the child started crying around 10 am on Monday. In a fit of rage over the baby’s cries, the accused hit her chest and later slammed her head on the wall. The shocked mother of the minor rushed her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead due to internal injuries.

During interrogation, Pinki told the police that the minor was physically harmed by the accused.

The accused’s father brought the duo home and decided to marry the woman to his son. The mother and child have been living at the house of the accused since then. Police could not find any proof of the accused getting married to Pinki.

The police arrested the accused and sent samples of the deceased to a laboratory for DNA test. A court granted police custody of the accused till June 17.

