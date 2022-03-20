Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune man kills wife for not bearing child
pune news

Pune man kills wife for not bearing child

A man allegedly strangulated his wife to death for not bearing a child, said police
The arrest has been made under IPC 302 (murder) under which the accusedhas been booked. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 07:17 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

A man allegedly strangulated his wife to death for not bearing a child, said police. The incident took place at Vetalnagar area of Ambegaon Budruk on March 18. Bharat Vidyapeeth Police have arrested the accused in connection with the murder.

The accused has been identified as Devanand Macchindra Kalel (30), a resident of Trimurti Heights in Ambegaon Budruk, while the deceased has been identified as Kajal (24).

The victim’s father Maruti Bad (57) from Bhiwandi in Thane has lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused who is a small-time painter by profession.

The arrest has been made under IPC 302 (murder) under which he has been booked.

Assistant police inspector Ashish Kavathekar said, “They were for eight months and the man did not allow her to go to her parent’s house. He pestered her for a child and later committed the crime. He has been arrested and will be produced before the court today.”

