Pune man’s death during trek turns into murder case; fiancée, friend arrested

The death of a 26-year-old Pune businessman during a trek at Lohagad Fort, initially believed to be an accidental fall, has taken a dramatic turn after police arrested his fiancée and her friend on suspicion of murder.

Ketan Vishal Agarwal (in picture) died during a trek at Lohagad Fort. (X)

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Ketan Vishal Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje and a director in his family-run real estate business, had gone to Lohagad Fort on Thursday (June 18) as part of pre-birthday celebrations for his fiancée, Sia Goel. The couple was scheduled to marry in November, and their families had already booked a wedding venue in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

According to police, Agarwal had gone on the trek with his fiancée and two others. He was reported to have fallen nearly 400 feet into a gorge from near the edge of a cliff. His body was recovered following a rescue operation carried out by the Lonavala Rural Police and the Shivdurg Mitra Emergency Rescue Team.

Also Read: Pune: Man dies after falling into gorge while taking photo during Lohagad trek

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{{^usCountry}} “However, during the course of the investigation, police found evidence leading to the arrest of his fiancée and her friend, who was present at the spot when the incident occurred,” a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, during the course of the investigation, police found evidence leading to the arrest of his fiancée and her friend, who was present at the spot when the incident occurred,” a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are expected to provide further details on the motive and sequence of events.