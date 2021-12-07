Pune Mayor asks Maha Metro to start work at Lakdi pul

PUNE As the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) has disapproved the proposal for a hydraulic bridge at Sambhaji bridge, popularly known as Lakdi pul, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and others have asked Maha Metro to go ahead with the previous plan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move comes days after stalled work invited criticism from various quarters as it threatened to delay the project, which is already behind its schedule. The Ganesh mandals objected to the height of the viaduct at Sambhaji bridge and said that it poses hindrance to the annual immersion procession.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday said, “I respect the feelings of Ganesh mandal workers. But the option given by them is not feasible as it is costly and time consuming. Considering that the project needs to complete on time, it has been decided to continue the work as per the previous plan.”

Maha Metro project director Atul Gadgil said, “The Ganesh mandal representatives submitted the proposal to build a hydraulic bridge instead of the existing plan but we gave our recommendations on the same to the mayor and the decision was taken.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}