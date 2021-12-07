Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune Mayor asks Maha Metro to start work at Lakdi pul
pune news

Pune Mayor asks Maha Metro to start work at Lakdi pul

PUNE As the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) has disapproved the proposal for a hydraulic bridge at Sambhaji bridge, popularly known as Lakdi pul, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and others have asked Maha Metro to go ahead with the previous plan
The Ganesh mandals objected to the height of the viaduct at Sambhaji bridge and said that it poses hindrance to the annual immersion procession. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) has disapproved the proposal for a hydraulic bridge at Sambhaji bridge, popularly known as Lakdi pul, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and others have asked Maha Metro to go ahead with the previous plan.

The move comes days after stalled work invited criticism from various quarters as it threatened to delay the project, which is already behind its schedule. The Ganesh mandals objected to the height of the viaduct at Sambhaji bridge and said that it poses hindrance to the annual immersion procession.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday said, “I respect the feelings of Ganesh mandal workers. But the option given by them is not feasible as it is costly and time consuming. Considering that the project needs to complete on time, it has been decided to continue the work as per the previous plan.”

Maha Metro project director Atul Gadgil said, “The Ganesh mandal representatives submitted the proposal to build a hydraulic bridge instead of the existing plan but we gave our recommendations on the same to the mayor and the decision was taken.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP