Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune mayor instructs PMC to provide Biovet with daily water supply
pune news

Pune mayor instructs PMC to provide Biovet with daily water supply

Biovet India has requested for at least six water tankers every day for production of the Covaxin vaccine and has requested the PMC to provide it. District collector Rajesh Deshmukh has also asked the PMC to provide the water tankers immediately
Murlidhar Mohol, mayor of Pune, has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) water supply department to provide water tankers to Bharat Biotech’s Biovet plant in Manjari. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 11:23 PM IST
By HTC

PUNE Murlidhar Mohol, mayor of Pune, has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) water supply department to provide water tankers to Bharat Biotech’s Biovet plant in Manjari.

Biovet India has requested for at least six water tankers every day for production of the Covaxin vaccine and has requested the PMC to provide it. District collector Rajesh Deshmukh has also asked the PMC to provide the water tankers immediately.

Mohol said, “No one pointed this issue to me. I am sending the news clippings to the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and the water department head. It’s not a big issue will be resolved in a day.”

Mohol added,”I have instructed the administration to provide water immediately as it is important and vaccine production needs to get start immediately.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP