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Pune Metro expansion moves ahead as Swargate-Katraj casting work commences

The casting activity was inaugurated in the presence of Shravan Hardikar, managing director of MahaMetro, marking a major milestone in Pune Metro’s Phase-II expansion project

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:02 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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Construction of the much-awaited Swargate-Katraj Pune Metro corridor gathered pace on Tuesday as MahaMetro commenced the first segment casting work for the elevated route.

The Swargate-Katraj extension is considered one of the city’s key metro expansion corridors, expected to improve connectivity in Pune’s densely populated southern areas. (HT)

The casting activity was inaugurated in the presence of Shravan Hardikar, managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro), marking a major milestone in Pune Metro’s Phase-II expansion project.

The Swargate-Katraj extension is considered one of the city’s key metro expansion corridors, expected to improve connectivity in Pune’s densely populated southern areas and ease congestion along the busy Satara Road stretch. The corridor will connect Swargate, one of Pune’s busiest transport hubs, with Katraj, a rapidly developing residential and commercial area.

Senior MahaMetro officials, including Vinod Kumar Agrawal, Harendra Pandey and Atul Gadgil, along with officers and employees of Pune Metro and representatives of CEM India, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

MahaMetro officials said the commencement of segment casting marks a crucial stage in metro construction, as precast concrete segments are used to build the elevated viaduct of the metro line.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Pune Metro expansion moves ahead as Swargate-Katraj casting work commences
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune Metro expansion moves ahead as Swargate-Katraj casting work commences
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