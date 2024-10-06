Pune Metro floats tenders for north-south corridor ahead of assembly polls

In a bid to fast-track its infrastructure projects, the Pune Metro has floated a tender for the design and construction of the underground metro tunnel and stations between Swargate and Katraj that are an important part of its north-south corridor aimed at improving connectivity in the southern part of the city. At the same time, the Pune Metro has also floated another tender for the construction of four elevated metro stations along the same corridor. At the same time, the Pune Metro has also floated another tender for the construction of four elevated metro stations along the same corridor. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Metro on Friday floated the tender for the design and construction of underground stations at key locations such as Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj along with associated tunnels that will link these stations. This section is expected to ease traffic congestion and enhance public transport for those travelling between Swargate and Katraj.

The Pune Metro also floated the other tender for the construction of four elevated metro stations at Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi and Bhakti Shakti. The tender covers the construction of stations excluding the viaduct, pier arms, girder erection, deck slab at concourse and platform levels, and electrical and mechanical work. However, it includes plumbing works for the elevated stations.

That the Pune Metro has floated these tenders before the election code of conduct comes into force suggests that it is pushing to fast-track these projects. Once completed, the underground and elevated metro system will significantly reduce travel time and contribute to a more efficient public transport network in Pune.

A senior official from the Pune Metro said, “We will not approve any tenders when the election code of conduct is in force but we will complete all the necessary steps beforehand. Contractors will submit their tender documents for the Swargate to Katraj underground stretch by December 3 and the tenders will be opened the next day. Once opened, we will issue the work orders to start the project. By December, work on both the extensions will begin. For the elevated stretch from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi, the tender will open next week (October 10).”

“On one hand, we have issued tenders for the construction of the stations while on the other, we have requested land from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the Swargate to Katraj underground section, and from the PCMC for the PCMC to Nigdi elevated section,” the official said.

Last month, the union cabinet approved the Swargate to Katraj underground extension of the existing PCMC to Swargate metro line of the Pune Metro phase 1. The approval came ahead of the assembly polls, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in a virtual ceremony on September 29.

Senior citizen injured in escalator fall at Swargate metro station

An elderly man was seriously injured after falling on an escalator at Swargate metro station Saturday evening. At around 6 pm, the senior citizen lost his balance and fell while using the escalator. He sustained a severe head injury. At the time of the accident, there was no metro staff nearby to assist him.

Fortunately, a few passengers rushed to his aid helping him get off the escalator and moving him to a safer spot. A crowd gathered around the man but it was only after a while that someone alerted the metro staff. The injured man was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hemant Sonawane, executive director (administration and public relations department), said, “The incident occurred Saturday evening. The metro staff rushed to the spot and provided first aid.”

Earlier this year on July 2, another passenger, Manoj Kumar, 40, suffered a fall on an escalator at the District Court metro station. Despite being rushed to the hospital by the metro staff, Kumar passed away before he could receive any medical attention.