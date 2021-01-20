Pune metro: Maha-Metro claims reported values of CWPRS report “far from truth”

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) blamed the media and activists for exaggerating the figures mentioned in the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) report.

Maha Metro issued the press statement on Tuesday and claimed, “The flood levels would increase very normally due to metro work, but to ensure citizens, Mahametro would present and discuss the CWPRS report with an expert committee during the forthcoming meeting under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner.”

Some activists including Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan, Anu Aga, Sarang Yadwadkar held a press conference and raised a concern over rising water levels due to ongoing metro work in the Mutha river.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s city unit president Ajay Shinde also demanded a stop work order to the metro in the riverbed area.

As activist and political leaders raised concern over the flood level, Maha Metro issued a press statement on Tuesday.

Maha Metro said, “The construction work of metro piers along the left bank of the Mutha river is being executed under the supervision of an expert committee appointed by NGT (National Green Tribunal). The matter is sub judice with the NGT. “

Maha Metro said, “The CWPRS report will be presented and discussed with the expert committee during the forthcoming meeting. However, Maha Metro is of the view that the reported values are far from the truth. The CWPRS report compares well with the report submitted to the NGT by Maha Metro.”