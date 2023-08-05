PMC hopes to get 20 % each from centre, state for phase II of metro rail

After the start of metro service from Vanaz to Ruby Hall, and Pimpri-Chinchwad to Shivajinagar, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is now planning submit proposal for the second phase of Pune metro rail to the central government. The project cost is estimated to be around ₹12,683 crore, and the civic body is hopeful to receive 20 per cent financial assistance from both centre and state government.

Pune Metro passenger service on Phugewadi to Civil Court route began on August 4. (HT PHOTO)

As the first phase of the Pune Metro is nearing completion, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar on Friday gave a go-ahead to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the second phase of the metro.

According to Kumar, the PMC plans to increase the rail network by 82.5 km. Recently, the Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA) gave its approval for the second phase, and considering this, the PMC is approving the second phase very soon. After the proposal gets approved in the PMC general body meeting, it will be sent to the state and central government for approval.

PMC administration said, “With this second phase of Pune metro, the civic body is likely to receive 20 per cent each from state and central government. The Pune Municipal Corporation will contribute 10 per cent. The rest 50 per cent cost will be raised through Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.”

In the second phase, PMC plans to execute the metro on seven more routes which have a total distance of 82.5 km. Maha-Metro submitted the DPR for the extension project in September 2022. The seven routes included- Vanaz to Chandani Chowk, Ramwadi to Wagholi, SNDT to Warje, Hadapsar to Kharadi, Swargate to Hadapsar, Khadakwasla to Swargate and HCMTR route. The distance between Vanaz and Chandani Chowk is 1.2 km and Ramwadi to Wagholi is 11.63 km and the total distance of the two routes is 12.755 km.

