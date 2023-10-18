Pune metro project faces cost overrun; decision pending on central, state share

PUNE: Owing to several challenges such as pandemic-induced delays, changes in the project’s location, and escalated expenses in acquiring land, the estimated cost of the Pune metro project has soared from ₹11,420 crores to more than ₹13,000 crores.

French artists painted murals on the walls of Civil Court Metro Station on Tuesday. (RAHUT RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

On Monday during a press conference at the Pune District Collectorate, minister of state for external affairs, V Muralidharan, disclosed worrying details about the Pune metro project which is being executed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro).

Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh; MLAs Bhimrao Tapkir, Sanjay Jagtap and Ravindra Dhangekar; and Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Ramesh Chavan were present at the meeting. In the meeting, 41 schemes including the Pune metro project were reviewed.

A meeting was held of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHAs) that have been formed to ensure better coordination among all elected representatives in the parliament, state legislatures and local governments (Panchayati Raj institutions/municipal bodies) for efficient and time-bound development. It is a government-wide initiative that seeks to promote participative governance and deliberative democracy.

During the DISHAs’ meeting, Muralidharan said, “This additional expenditure of around two thousand crores of rupees has sparked concerns, with the approval process for the escalated cost currently underway. The cost has increased due to taxes and land cost. Land cost increases as the economy rejuvenates after the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Originally estimated at ₹11,420 crores, the metro project’s anticipated cost is now expected to surpass ₹13,000 crores. However, a decision concerning the allocation of increased costs between the central and state authorities is yet to be finalised,” Muralidharan said.

PCMC to Swargate operational in March

Regarding the progress of the Pune metro, minister Muralidharan emphasised the completion of the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate phase by next March. The Vanaz to Ramwadi metro work has entered its final stage, with the Swargate metro station nearing completion. Notably, the metro from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi has undergone successful testing. In a month, the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi route will be operational.

Pune metro line 1 is operational between Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Civil Court. Work on the remaining Civil Court to Swargate stretch is going on. Due to delay in handing over the land at Mandai and Budhwar Peth to the Pune metro by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the work started late on these two underground stations. However, Pune metro officials are hoping to complete the work till March 2024. Pune metro officials have already announced the completion of line 1 and line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi) till March 2024. At present, the metro line 2 is running between Vanaz (Kothrud) and Ruby Hall Clinic.

