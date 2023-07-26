CMRS okays passenger service on Civil Court to Phugewadi metro stretch

Pune: The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) has granted approval for the Civil Court to Phugewadi metro stretch to commence passenger service. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is awaiting the safety compliance certificate for the second stretch — Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic — expected in a couple of days.

The commencement of passenger services on both stretches, Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and from Phugewadi to Civil Court, has been officially scheduled for August 1, 2023, planned to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maha-Metro has completed the requisite works on both stretches and is waiting for the safety compliance certificate from CMRS that carried out final inspection of the Civil Court to Phugewadi, and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic stretches last week.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro, confirmed the receipt of the CMRS safety compliance certificate for Civil Court to Phugewadi metro stretch.

The commencement of passenger services on both stretches, Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and from Phugewadi to Civil Court, has been officially scheduled for August 1, 2023, planned to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new sections, Phugewadi station to Civil Court station (6.9 km, 4 stations) and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic station (4.7km, 7 stations), are ready for commercial operation.

The CMRS team inspected the metro stations to ensure its safety and functionality. They checked staircases, lifts, escalators, facilities for the disabled passengers like toilets, ramps, and signages. The team also conducted a mock drill to test the fire prevention system, including smoke detection and fire alarms, and evaluated the readiness of metro station staff to handle emergencies and evacuate passengers.

According to Maha-Metro’s official statement, the remaining sections, from Ruby Hall Clinic station to Ramwadi station and Civil Court station to Swargate station, are expected to be completed by December 2023.

