Commuters rue as Maha-Metro’s auto share feeder service yet to kick-start

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (Maha-Metro) announcement made last fortnight of autorickshaw share feeder service under the last-mile connectivity is yet to benefit commuters as they struggle to avail the facility.

Maha-Metro’s announcement made last fortnight of autorickshaw share feeder service under the last-mile connectivity is yet to benefit commuters. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maha-Metro and Pune Regional Transport Authority had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private operator(s) to provide e-cab/autorickshaw and any other modes of feeder services on sharing system to access metro stations in Pune and ensure availability of low cost, environment- friendly, last-mile connectivity options to citizens.

The regional transport authority gave approval to start an autorickshaw share feeder service on August 9, 2023, on 18 operational metro stations on Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic routes. However, the facility is yet to begin, forcing commuters to take meter auto or cab to travel home or office after getting down from metro trains.

Deepak Bhosale, a resident of Kothrud area, said, “Though the regional transport authority announced auto share service, it is not operational yet and we have to depend on meter auto or cab. There is no signboard at the auto stand about share service. We have to pay more for meter auto as compared to shared facility.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjeev Bhor, deputy RTO officer, Pune region, said, “The Maha-Metro authorities have to place boards and generate public awareness about shared auto facility as the concept is new in Pune. We have shared fare structure of share auto with metro authorities that needs to be displayed near the auto stand for the benefit of commuters.”

Keshav Kshirsagar, president, Baghtoy Rickshawala, an autorickshaw union, said, “As many commuters are unaware about shared auto service, they end up using meter autos. Lack of display board at metro auto stand has led to the confusion. Metro officials had called a meeting auto union to discuss the issue in detail and implement shared auto service effectively.”

Manojkumar Daniel, Maha-Metro official who handles last-mile connectivity, said, “We will soon put up boards displaying fare of shared auto facility at metro stations. It will take a few days to complete the work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}