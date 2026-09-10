Pune Metro to run 41-hour continuous service during Ganeshotsav

Pune Metro will extend operating hours and increase train frequency during Ganeshotsav to handle the expected surge in passenger traffic to central Pune.

Services will operate from 6 am to 11 pm from September 14 to 16, and until 2 am from September 17 to 24. (FILE)

The special schedule will be in force from September 14 to 26, with trains running every five minutes during peak hours. Services will operate from 6 am to 11 pm from September 14 to 16, and until 2 am from September 17 to 24.

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On Anant Chaturdashi, September 25, the Metro will run continuously from 6 am on September 25 to 11 pm on September 26, providing 41 hours of uninterrupted service. Regular timings will resume on September 27.

To manage crowds, commuters heading towards the Peth areas on Line 1 have been advised to alight at Kasba Peth. Those travelling on Line 2 from Vanaz can use Deccan Gymkhana, while those from Ramwadi can use PMC station.

Passengers have been advised to avoid alighting at Mahatma Phule Mandai while travelling towards central Pune and use it preferably for return journeys. Mandai station will operate in unidirectional mode from September 14 to 26, with Gate 3 near the Lokmanya Tilak statue for entry and Gate 2 on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road for exit.

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{{^usCountry}} Commuters have also been advised to avoid changing lines at District Court station and use Kasba Peth, PMC or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan, depending on their route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commuters have also been advised to avoid changing lines at District Court station and use Kasba Peth, PMC or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan, depending on their route. {{/usCountry}}

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“The concern is not limited to Metro operations. The police also have the same concern as there is heavy crowding outside Mandai station and on the surrounding roads. The entry and exit space becomes limited, so we are making efforts to ensure faster evacuation,” said Chandrasekhar Tambvekar, public relations officer, Pune Metro.

Kasba Peth station, around two kilometres from Mandai, can be used by visitors to avoid congestion, officials said.

“People generally walk while visiting the Ganeshotsav celebrations. Therefore, we are promoting the use of nearby stations to avoid criss-cross movement of pedestrians. Commuters can start their return journey from Mandai, but avoiding simultaneous movement towards the same station will help manage the crowd,” Tambvekar said.

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