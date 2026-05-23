Pune Metro travel gets easier with Uber app integration

Pune Metro commuters can now book QR-based metro tickets directly through the Uber app, making Pune the fifth Indian city to get this integrated service after Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Enabled through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the feature was launched Friday and allows passengers to plan metro journeys, purchase tickets using UPI payments, and seamlessly connect with last-mile transport options such as Uber Auto, Bike and Go through a single platform.

The company said that the initiative is aimed at creating a seamless, end-to-end urban mobility experience by combining public transportation with last-mile connectivity solutions. (HT)

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Uber has also announced a limited-period promotional offer under which, commuters booking metro tickets through the app will get a 50% discount of up to ₹10. The company said that the initiative is aimed at creating a seamless, end-to-end urban mobility experience by combining public transportation with last-mile connectivity solutions.

Pune’s inclusion in Uber’s metro ticketing network comes amid the increasing use of integrated digital transit services across major Indian cities. During his recent India visit, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that more than 10 million metro rides have already been booked through the Uber app in India, highlighting the growing popularity of app-based public transit integration.

Neha Kapoor, head - strategic initiatives, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Metro ticketing on Uber is making daily commuting simpler by bringing public transit and last-mile mobility together in one place. With Pune becoming the fifth city to go live, we are excited to expand a seamless, end-to-end mobility experience to more riders. More than 10 million metro journeys have already been booked through Uber across India, and we are seeing strong adoption as commuters increasingly look for faster, more connected ways to move around cities. This is a powerful example of how India’s digital public infrastructure is helping reimagine urban mobility at population scale.”

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{{^usCountry}} With the integration, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is expected to improve commuter convenience, reduce waiting time at ticket counters, and encourage greater adoption of public transport across Pune. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the integration, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is expected to improve commuter convenience, reduce waiting time at ticket counters, and encourage greater adoption of public transport across Pune. {{/usCountry}}

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Shravan Hardikar (IAS), managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “The integration will help improve commuter experience and strengthen public transport usage in the city. Ticketing integration with Uber will play an important role in improving commuter convenience and encouraging greater adoption of public transport. By enabling metro ticketing directly on the Uber app, we are making travel planning simpler and more accessible for Pune’s commuters.”

Vibhor Jain, MD and CEO, ONDC, said, “By linking Pune Metro to a national digital transit backbone, ONDC is making journeys seamless while helping Pune Metro boost ridership and reduce operational costs. This launch is another major step towards expanding sustainable and accessible public transport systems.”

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Regular metro commuters in Pune have welcomed the move, saying it will make daily travel more convenient. “Many office-goers depend on both metro and auto services every day, so having ticket booking and last-mile transport on a single app will save time and reduce hassle during rush hours,” said Rohit Mithani, who frequently travels between Vanaz and Shivajinagar for work.