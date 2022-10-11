Pune metro underground operations likely to begin soon

The much-awaited underground metro rides will likely begin soon as the Pune metro is applying for safety audit and permission for commercial operations between the Agricultural college ground and Civil court metro stations.

Pune metro managing director, Brijesh Dixit said, “We have completed almost 85% of the work and by November, the Pune metro will finish the rest of the work at the underground level. We are now starting the work between Sakhar sankul and Akashwani chowk. By November, we are applying for permission for underground metro operations for two metro stations namely, Shivajinagar and Civil court. It is expected that once the central government team pays a visit and carries out inspection, the Pune metro will be able to start operations for the underground metro.”

“Once the underground metro starts up to Civil court, it will provide connectivity for two lines namely, PCMC to Civil court and Vanaz to Civil court. It is a very important link and citizens who wish to go to PCMC or vice-versa from PCMC to Kothrud will get direct metro connectivity,” Dixit said.

About the Shivajinagar metro station, Dixit said, “It will be iconic. As it is named Shivajinagar, we are giving it the look and feel of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj era. We are creating all the structures like old wadas so that it feels like a walk through the old city. Shivajinagar metro station will become like a heritage walk, and citizens and artistes will enjoy walking around this metro station. The landscape around the station, too, will be like the old era.”

The Pune metro has completed its underground work and soon, work between Akashwani chowk and Sakhar sankul will begin.