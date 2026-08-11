Pune milk adulteration case: 10 more held, total accused reach 24

Police have arrested ten more people in connection with an alleged milk adulteration racket, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 24.

The accused allegedly used odourless shampoo, milk powder, chemicals and other substances in the adulteration process. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The latest arrests were made on August 9 and 10 during the investigation into the case registered at Manchar police station.

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According to police, the latest accused were allegedly involved in supplying materials used for adulterating milk. The accused allegedly used odourless shampoo, milk powder, chemicals and other substances in the adulteration process.

The accused have been identified as Santosh Baban More (43), Dattatray Ramdas Bhagwat (41), Ganesh Sudam Padwal (40), Ananda Maruti Pawar (56), Kuldeep Prakash Pawle (30), Raviraj Baban Thorat (32), Rajendra Bhagwan Sinalkar (45), Omkar Popat Girawale (28), Ashish Vitthal Londhe (30) and Satish Mahadu Wable (47).

They were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody until August 11.

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{{^usCountry}} Mahadev Waghmode, senior police inspector at Manchar police station, said, “During the interrogation of the earlier accused, we got more leads and arrested these accused. Most of them produced shampoo, whey powder and other things for adulteration purposes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahadev Waghmode, senior police inspector at Manchar police station, said, “During the interrogation of the earlier accused, we got more leads and arrested these accused. Most of them produced shampoo, whey powder and other things for adulteration purposes.” {{/usCountry}}

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The alleged racket was busted on July 4 after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Pune rural police conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations across five districts. Fourteen people had earlier been arrested in connection with the case and are currently in judicial custody.

A case has been filed at Manchar police station under sections 1, 3(5), 111, 123, 274, 275 of the BNS, and other relevant sections.