Patil tells PMC to depute 125 wardens on Katraj-Kondhwa Road

Pune: District guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday visited the Katraj-Kondhwa Road to inspect traffic conditions and ongoing works. The minister instructed the civic administration to depute traffic wardens and additional traffic police on the road to manage vehicular movement in view of daily chaos, and accidents on the stretch since past few days.

During his visit, Patil instructed Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to depute 125 traffic wardens on the road.

“The state government has approved funds for land acquisition. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should appoint a dedicated officer for it. Meanwhile, to manage traffic, the civic body should provide 100 wardens and take assistance from private firms to depute 25 more. Hence, 125 wardens along with traffic police should be deployed on the road,” he said.

The Katraj-Kondhwa Road often witnesses long queue of vehicles due to construction works in the area since past few years as the road widening plan was yet to kick-start. The presence of heavy vehicles makes the stretch risky for commuters. Heavy vehicles pass through the road to travel to either Solapur Highway or Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway.

Patil has sought monthly progress report of the road works from officials.

Recently, civic chief Vikram Kumar and additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane had visited the road after the state government approved ₹200 crore for land acquisition as part of road widening plan.

PMC’s plan to widen the road since 2017 has hit roadblock due to land acquisition issues.

As maximum landowners asked for cash compensation instead of TDR (transferable development rights), PMC requested the state’s assistance. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the funds.

