Municipal commissioner instructs to speed up riverfront project

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Wednesday instructed officials to speed up the work riverfront project, mainly the work underway between Bund Garden and Mundhwa, which is part of the second phase. The first phase is between Bund Garden and Sangamwadi.

(HT FILE PHOTO)

Recently, the commissioner took review of both phases along with additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar, city engineer Prashant Waghmare and project officer Yuvraj Deshmukh.

The work of the first phase is 30 per cent complete and a model stretch of 300 metres is ready for demonstration. However, in the second phase, work completion is only 10 per cent, whereas, it should have been 30 per cent complete by this week.

According to officials, the commissioner has asked the contractor to deploy additional manpower to speed up the work.

The contractor claimed that in the second phase, there are hard stones which is making the work progress slow.

Earlier, the PMC had sought permission to cut over 6,000 trees and bushes for the project, which was met with strong opposition from the residents. The civic body then sent a proposal to the Maharashtra tree authority, which empowered the municipal commissioner to take a final decision. The PMC commissioner is yet to decide the final outcome.

