Tax rebate: PMC to adjust 321 crore paid by 1.75 lakh property owners in advance

Following the decision by the Maharashtra government to provide 40% tax rebate for property owners, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) faces the uphill tax of issuing property tax bill to those who already paid the tax when the scheme was scrapped from 2019.

PMC implemented the tax rebate scheme to property owners who occupy their own properties in 1970, before the state government cancelled it in 2019. Following opposition from residents and public representatives, the state government decided to continue the scheme. However, PMC received about ₹321 crore tax from around 1.75 lakh taxpayers after the rebate plan was scrapped.

A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “It is hectic job. PMC recently carried out a survey with the help of private agency to identify whether owners have rented out properties as it will attract full property tax. The civic body found that 97,000 taxpayers are enjoying the scheme even as they rented out properties.”

The civic official said that PMC will cover properties and take affidavit from owners before calculating property tax.

Another official on condition of anonymity said, “In some cases, to avoid legal process like giving application, some owners prefer not to take advance tax return.”