400 fined for spitting, littering in public places in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken action against 400 persons for littering and spitting in public places and collected fines worth ₹1.16 lakh. The action was taken by officials of the solid waste management department during the past four days as Pune braces for Palkhi celebrations and G 20 summit.

According to PMC, 329 persons were penalised for dumping garbage and 71 were fined for spitting.

Asha Raut, incharge of solid waste management department, said, “During the past four days, we have taken action against 400 persons for littering and spitting in public places. We have recovered fines worth ₹1.16 lakh from the violators.”

“The action will be intensified in the coming two days. Our drive is aimed at keeping public places clean. We have been educating the citizens about the impact of spitting in public and litter. Yet citizens have been found wanting in keeping the spaces clean and tidy,” she said.

Vivek Velankar, president of Sajak Nagrik Manch, said, “Such drives should not be conducted for show off but there must be consistency in the action so that it creates a long last impact. Earlier too such action was taken but the drive fizzled out soon,” he said.

The action comes under section 376 of the Bombay Provisional Municipal Corporation Act, 1949.