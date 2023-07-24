PMC to start regular screening and treatment of senior citizens

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to come up with a policy that aims at providing regular screening, diagnostic and medical attention to senior citizens.

According to the members of the senior citizens organisation, the city has a huge elderly population and a persistent medical care policy is needed for timely check-ups.

On Monday, PMC officials, health officials and representatives of senior citizens organisation conducted a meeting on Monday to discuss the upcoming policy and benefits.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, PMC deputy health officer said that the meeting was held following the directions of the Maharashtra CM. “The representatives of the elderly group had met CM Eknath Shinde last month to discuss issues faced by them. Following which, the directions were issued and the meeting was conducted. During the meeting it has been decided to provide free health check for all citizens twice a year. PMC will also issue Ayushman Bharat health cards to all the citizens.”

According to the members of the senior citizens organisation, the city has a huge elderly population and a persistent medical care policy is needed for timely check-ups.

PMC health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar said, “It has been decided to provide free screening and treatment facility. Many elderly claimed to face inconvenience while availing health care due to rush at PMC-run facilities. It has been decided to keep a dedicated Out Patients Department (OPD), once a week for the elderly at PMC-run hospitals. We will train our staff for geriatric care and if possible, geriatricians will be appointed at the dedicated OPD’s.”

