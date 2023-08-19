80 km of old water pipeline susceptible to leakage: Activists

PUNE: Despite laying 1,600 kilometres of new water pipeline for its 24x7 water supply system infrastructure, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has left about 80-kilometre of its water supply network unrepaired.

Activists said that PMC laid 1,600 kilometres of new water pipeline for 24x7 water supply system, but about 80-kilometre of its network is more than 50 years old with possibility of leakage. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to water supply department records, the 80-kilometre water pipeline section is more than fifty years old, and water experts believe it is prone to leakage, which might cost the civic body crores of rupees.

Citizens have asked that the entire stretch be replaced with a new water pipeline, claiming that the local body will have to dip into its coffers again if the old water pipelines are not restored in time.

An internal investigation conducted by the PMC water supply department has found leakage of 60 MLD water from these pipelines. The investigation also found four spots from where over 1 crore litres of water is found to be wasted due to the leakage. The probe has been extended across the city and a professional agency will be appointed to find leakages after which a comprehensive policy will be formulated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manjushree Gosavi, a civic rights activist from Baner, said, “PMC internal audit has stated that 80 km of water pipeline is old and needs to be replaced. Short-term measures must not be undertaken, and the civic authorities should ensure water leakage does not take place henceforth.”

Commenting on the subject, PMC Water Supply Department chief Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “All necessary steps will be taken to find out fault, and rectification measures will be undertaken to ensure the leaks are repaired promptly.”

The 24x7 water supply scheme was conceived before 34 new villages were merged with the PMC, but the civic body decided to involve the villages in the scheme and had already appointed a consultant for the purpose. The consultant was to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) after which the PMC would begin execution. In the first phase, the civic body began implementation of the scheme in Bavdhan, Sus and Mahalunge areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}