PMC to issue online property tax bills within a week

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday initiated the process to issue property tax bills after the Maharashtra government okayed the 40 per cent rebate scheme.

Kunal Khemnar, PMC additional commissioner, said, “PMC plans to distribute bills online within the next eight days. As there are more than 0.8 million taxpayers, to dispatch printed bills will take at least a month.”

The civic body has been providing 5-10 per cent tax relief to property owners who pay bills in the first two months of the financial year.

Khemnar said, “PMC used to generally send property tax bills in the first week of April. With the delay, the tax benefit will also be extended till June end.”

Residents with property tax amounting to ₹25,000 will get 10 per cent rebate and those above the limit will get 5 per cent.