PMC readies action plan for summer heatwave

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has gotten into action mode to prepare an effective plan to deal with the weather, as parts of Pune and the surrounding region are set to witness a rise in maximum temperature.

On Thursday, Koregaon Park and Wadgaonsheri recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius and 39.5 degrees Celsius, while Shivajinagar witnessed 37.2 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

The deputy director of health services, Pune region, issued guidelines to PMC to ensure that hospitals have adequate facilities to treat heat-related illnesses. The civic body has been asked to ensure hospitals have adequate quantities of essential medicines, fluids, ORS, ice packs, and round-the-clock water and power supply to tackle patients.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, said that along with the guidelines, orders have been issued to daily report heatwave cases in the city. “The civic body has to be equipped with proper facilities. The elderly, kids, expecting mothers and people with pre-existing complications are at greater risk and should stay indoors,” he said.

The state health department has asked hospitals and medical institutions to conduct fire audits and run mock fire safety drills.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, “In such weather, residents should take care of themselves and follow the advisory and avoid going in the sun unless it is necessary. Consuming water, ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), and homemade drinks like lassi, lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, etc. is advisable to keep you hydrated. Special care of the elderly, children, sick or overweight has to be taken as they are vulnerable.”

“The line of treatment for heatwave patients, along with the signs and symptoms with category, has been issued to all PMC-run hospitals. This will be followed by the doctors at the hospitals during the treatment of patients. The public and private both hospitals have been asked to inform us about cases of heatwave reported at their facility,” said, Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC.

Dos

• Drink sufficient water - even if not thirsty

• Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes

• If outside, cover your head; use a cloth, hat or umbrella

• Keep your pets under shade in cold places

• Use fans, coolers etc to keep the house cool

Don’ts

• Avoid going out in the sun, especially between noon and 3 pm

• Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the sun

• Do not leave children or pets alone in parked vehicles

• Avoid cooking during peak hours and keep cooking area adequately ventilated

• Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks

• Avoid high-protein and stale food