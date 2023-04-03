Brace for curtailed water supply if rains delay, says PMC

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has prepared a water contingency plan as per instructions from state government. The civic body is likely to impose water cuts if the situation arises due to delayed monsoon. Currently, there are no water cuts as the situation is under control, clarified officials.

As per the directives of the state government in view of El Nino effect, PMC has prepared a plan in consideration of late arrival of monsoon which may cause deficient rainfall. The issue of EI Nino influence on this year’s monsoon was discussed in the cabinet meeting in February. After that, the state government issued an order to prepare a contingency water plan to all local bodies.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief superintendent of PMC water supply department said, “We are working on the plan. At present, the water situation is a good one. There is no need to impose any kind of water cut so far. There is enough water in the dams.”

A senior official of the water supply department said, “The plan has been tabled and the municipal commissioner will approve it. A letter mentioning that the PMC has got the water situation under control with reference to existing storage in four dams will be sent to the state government. However, we have made provision to impose water cuts if a water shortage situation arises.”

Vijay Patil, executive engineer at the Khadakwasla Irrigation Circle of water resource department said, “There is 14.28 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) water in four dams which supplies water to Pune city. It is at 48.99 per cent. Last year it was 48.74 per cent. We will directives to PMC if we receive them from the state government. At present, we won’t see any such situation.”

City gets water from four dams-Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar. Besides that, PMC is getting water from Bhama-Askhed dam.

The total capacity of dams is 28 TMC. Pune gets almost 1,650 MLD (million liters per day) of water to meet the needs of citizens. Since past four years, the civic body has been executing the 24x7 water supply scheme to ensure all areas under the municipal limits get equitable water supply.

Water cuts in the past

Earlier, city had faced water cuts in summer months in 2009 and 2010. The city had witnessed water cuts from 20 per cent

In 2010, due to lack of water availability in dams, the city again faced 10 to 15 per cent cuts in summer. The Situation was improved in 2011 and the city did not face any water. Next year due to a shortage of rainwater, the corporation faced a 20 per cent water cut since March 1, 2012 to August 15, 2014.

Last year, PMC had imposed water cuts due to shortage of water in dams in July as monsoon was delayed.