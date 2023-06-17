Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC to take loan from IFC for sewage project in merged villages

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 17, 2023 10:49 PM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation proposes 8 STPs in 23 newly merged villages at a cost of ?1,400 crore; identifying funds as project cost is high.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed eight Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the newly merged 23 villages at a cost of 1,400 crore. The civic body is identifying funds as the project cost is substantially high.

Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “The civic body has prepared a detailed plan for sewage management in the merged villages. As per the plan, PMC will have to erect eight new STPs in the merged villages, along with a 204 km length sewage line and 15,000 chambers. As the project cost is high, we held a meeting with International Finance Corporation for financial aid.”

Proposed projects are planned at Manjari, Mhalunge, Nanded, Holkarwadi, Pisoli, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi and Wagholi.

