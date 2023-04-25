No takers for ICU tender at civic hospital

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) plan to start an intensive care unit (ICU) at its Dr Dalvi Hospital in Shivajinagar fails to take off, yet again. No firm has shown interest in the tendering process floated by the civic body the third time. PMC has decided to outsource a 15-bed ICU facility at Dalvi hospital. (PRATHAM GOKHALE)

PMC has decided to outsource a 15-bed ICU facility at Dalvi hospital. The facility will be run by a private player who will be responsible for manpower, machinery and medicines. However, the medical charges for ICU facility should be less than the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates.

PMC first floated the tender in January, followed by February and the third was released in March 13 with deadline as April 10.

The tender stated that the private party will run the ICU for 28 years. The ICU is located on the second floor of the hospital covering 2,500 sq ft. The civic body will provide 10 ventilators, 2 portable ventilators, 10 oxygen concentrators, monitors, ECG machine amongst others to the contractor, said civic officials.

With no firm showing interest, PMC plans to evaluate the project and make changes to attract bidders.

Failed mission

PMC received only one response to the tender floated last year for a 15-bed ICU at Late Kalawatibai Malwe Dispensary in Narayan Peth. The terms and conditions for running the facility at Malwe hospital are the same as Dalvi hospital, said civic officials.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant health officer, said the response for ICU tender at Malwe hospital floated last year was similar to Dalvi hospital.

“We got at least one response for Malwe hospital last year, but Dalvi hospital got none. The rates given in the tender to run the facility is at CGHS rates. Hence, bidder has to quote less than CGHS rates. The lowest bidder will be allotted the tender and we hope someone with quote around 5 to 10 per cent less than CGHS rate and bag the project,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC health officer, said, “Normally, healthcare organisations seek some auxiliary services to make ICU sustainable when the rates are at par with CGHS. However, we want the contractor to provide quality care to citizens but at nominal charges.”