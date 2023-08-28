1,596 notices issued over mosquito breeding spots; PMC collects 2.03 lakh in fines

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) this year has served 1,596 notices to individuals, societies and commercial establishments in and around Pune for mosquito breeding spots.

The number of vector-borne disease cases is on the rise in the city with several dengue cases reported in private facilities. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

The civic body has collected close to ₹ 2.03 lakh in fines from January to August, said officials.

The number of vector-borne disease cases is on the rise in the city with several dengue cases reported in private facilities. However, the cases remain underreported by the civic body with a meagre 71 dengue and 5 chikungunya patients recorded in 2023 (till August 28) with those affected from private hospitals may not always registered at civic body.

The rain has taken a break and the stagnant and stored water at residences, public places and private establishments has turned into mosquito breeding grounds, leading to a spike in vector-borne disease cases in the city. However, since 2018 the PMC has not filed a single case against people or establishments who failed to clear mosquitoes breeding on their premises.

HK Sale, executive director, Nobel Hospital, said dengue has become rampant in the city and we have come across 45 dengue cases this month.

“On average daily around 4 to 5 patients with dengue are reported. Currently, we have four dengue patients admitted at the hospital. Out of which one patient has severe dengue and is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” said Dr Sale.

Abhijit Lodha, physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, said, daily around three to four dengue patients come for treatment.

“We have around 8 to 10 dengue patients currently admitted for treatment and several others are being treated on Out Patients department (OPD) basis. All these patients tested positive with NS-1 Antigen, Elisa-IgM test and Elisa-IgG test. Most patients come with complaints of fever, body aches and headache amongst others,” he said.

Dr Rhea Punjabi, medical superintendent, Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital, said, there is a sharp spike in dengue cases and currently we have 26 patients admitted due to dengue and 40 patients being treated on an OPD basis. However, we don’t have any critical dengue patients,” she said.

According to Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC, dengue situation is under control in the city and there is no underreporting.

“The hospitals and labs notify us of the cases and we also have the Malaria Surveillance Inspectors (MSI) who conduct visits at private facilities to verify the cases. The dengue cases which are reported positive by NS-1 Antigen test are not considered as confirmed dengue cases by the government,” he said.

Dr Devkar, informed that mosquito breeding spot identification and elimination drives have been conducted over the last few months.

“Mosquito breeding spots were found amid stagnant water collected in scrap, uncovered water tanks, old tyres, plastic bottles, overhead tanks, flower pots, fountains, etc. The team issued notices, eliminated the breeding spots and collected administrative charges. In case of repeated offenders, administrative charges of ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 are collected by the civic body,” he said.

