PMC yet to track down kin of 550 Covid-19 victims

A year after initiating the ex-gratia process for Covid-19 victims, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is still attempting to locate relatives of the 550 applicants in order to complete the formalities. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to PMC health department officials, none of these applicants’ contact information is useful.

The state government declared financial aid of ₹50,000 to kin or immediate relatives of people who died as a result of Covid-19 in November 2021. Pune was one of the worst affected cities by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the PMC began accepting applications from the kin of Covid-19 deceased in December 2021.

Over 17,000 applications were received by the PMC and forwarded to the district disaster management for approval. The agency verified and sanctioned the claims before sending them to the state. The state government then forwarded the approved applications to the centre, which disbursed the ex-gratia. However, in order to complete the process, PMC has been unable to establish contact with the kin of 550 victims.

According to Vittal Banovte, district disaster management officer, all applications are made online and come to us through the local body. “The application and documents are reviewed and verified before being approved or rejected.” If the claim is denied for any reason, the case is returned to the relevant local body,” he explained.

“These 550 claim applications were rejected or unapproved for various reasons. The primary reason for the rejection is an incomplete document. As a result, the team has been attempting to reach them using the contact information provided by them. However, the phone numbers provided to the civic body with the application are either disconnected, switched off, or unavailable. As a result, the ex-gratia disbursement work is stalled and pending,” according to a PMC official.

According to Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC’s health officer, “We recently cleared ex gratia for the deceased in some 1800 cases, but these 550 cases are still pending with us. There are no ways to contact these people because their phone numbers are no longer valid. So, I have instructed the team to send official letters to all these 550 families at the address provided in the application. These people will be requested to contact PMC immediately to complete the process,” he said.

According to Dr Pawar, the process is simple and robust, and the district disaster management authorities ensure that the claim process is completed without causing the applicant any inconvenience.