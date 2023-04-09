PMC to set up STPs at Katraj, Pashan lakes to solve hyacinth problem

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to let treated sewage water into lakes to address the hyacinth problem. The civic body has set aside an area for the construction of STPs at Katraj and Pashan lakes. It will receive financial assistance through the 15th Finance Commission of the Union government. In the city, there are three lakes located at Pashan, Katraj and Jambhulwadi which face hyacinth problems during the summer season. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The civic body spends around ₹50 lakh per year to remove hyacinths. In the city, there are three lakes located at Pashan, Katraj and Jambhulwadi which face hyacinth problems during the summer season.

The untreated sewage water flows into the lakes which contaminate the water and encourages hyacinth growth. As a result, the water in the lakes gets polluted and the ponds are littered with algae which are harmful to the environment throughout the year.

In 2017, PMC sanctioned ₹10 crore to save flora and fauna around the lake by developing a proper drain system nearby three villages from which untreated water directly flows into the Katraj lake. The work is still in progress.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commission of PMC, said, “We have decided to set up STPs at lakes to treat sewage water and release it into the lakes. It will help to save money which we spend to remove hyacinths every year. We have got land for STPs at Katraj and Pashan lakes. Besides that, PMC has submitted lake beautification proposals to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.”

Shreedhar Yeolekar, executive engineer, sewerage and maintenance and repair department, said, “The total estimated cost of STPs is ₹17 crore. The corporation will get 50 per cent from the 15th Finance Commission and the remaining amount will be contributed by PMC. “

He further said, “PMC has land near Katraj lake to set up STP and there is land available at Pashan Lake near the garden area. The work will be completed this financial year. There is no need to set up STP at Jambhulwadi lake. The drainage department will collect untreated water through a channel and connect it to sewage pipes which will be treated at STPs and then released into the lake.”

“PMC drainage department has undertaken work to channelise three nallahs which directly flow drainage water into the Katraj lake. Out of three nallahs, the corporation has completed the chanalisation of one nallah,” he added.