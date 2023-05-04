PMC plans to raze Sadhu Vaswani bridge, build new structure

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
May 04, 2023 10:34 PM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation is likely to approve the demolition of old Sadhu Vaswani bridge and erect a new one at a cost of ?56 crore.

The municipal commissioner is likely to approve the proposal placed before the Pune Municipal Corporation standing committee to demolish the old Sadhu Vaswani bridge and erect a new one at the cost of 56 crore.

The PMC estimate committee had earlier proposed 70.45 crore for building the new bridge, before it approved the bidder who quoted less amount.

The civic body had earlier planned to renovate the aged bridge that is closed for heavy vehicles.

