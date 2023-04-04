PMC decides to handover TP schemes to Phursungi & Uruli Devachi municipal council

Following the demerger of Phursungi and Uruli Devachi from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the announcement of a separate municipal council for them, the PMC has decided to handover three proposed town planning schemes in these areas to the newly-formed municipal council. All three schemes will come up on an area of 650 hectares, officials said.

Formerly, both Phursungi and Uruli Devachi were part of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the said town planning schemes were planned by the PMRDA. Following the merger of these villages with the PMC in 2017, the PMC decided to implement the schemes. The corporation carried out a land survey and met landowners for the purpose of land acquisition. It even invited suggestions and objections to the schemes.

However, the state saw a change of guard with politicians such as Vijay Shivtare joining the chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Shivtare along with the locals started demanding the demerger of Phursungi and Uruli Devachi from the PMC and a separate municipal council for them. Shinde approved a separate municipal council for the villages on March 31, 2023.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “As the Maharashtra government announced formation of the new municipal council, PMC will now need to handover the three town planning schemes to this council. The development plan for their area will also be prepared by the new council.”

While the Ring Road proposed by the PMRDA has been put on the backburner, the PMC has already initiated the process of acquiring land to execute the town planning schemes, officials said. Town planning schemes were first started in Pune city when areas such as Salisbury Park, Deccan Gymkhana, Bhamburda and others were developed under these schemes. Currently, two outer Ring Roads have been proposed for Pune district; one from PMRDA and the other from MSRDC for which land acquisition is underway.

