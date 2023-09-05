PMC to de-empanel 15 private hospitals from comprehensive health scheme

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will de-empanel 15 private hospitals in the city from the Comprehensive Health Scheme (CHS) as not a single patient was treated at these hospitals in the past one year. The orders for de-empanelment will be issued in the next week, said officials.

The Pune Municipal Corporation will de-empanel 15 private hospitals in the city from the Comprehensive Health Scheme (CHS) (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scheme covers both current and retired employees of PMC and also former corporators and their family members.

The PMC has 140 hospitals on the CHS panel and out of which 14 hospitals will be removed. Furthermore, the health department of PMC will take a call to remove hospitals with less than 30 beds and meagre footfall from the CHS panel, they said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, the order regarding de-empanelment of the hospitals will be issued soon. The decision is taken as despite the hospitals being on the panel the beneficiaries received no benefits.

“These hospitals have failed to admit even single patients under the scheme for the entire year. They are on the panel just for name sake and not of any benefit for the PMC and its patients,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another senior doctor, requesting anonymity, said, the PMC has over 140 hospitals on the CHS panel and several hospitals were taken on the panel during the Covid-19 pandemic. These hospitals are the ones taken on the panel last year during Covid-19.

“The hospitals were taken on panel hoping they would provide treatment to beneficiaries under the scheme but not a single patient was treated by them. Even the hospitals didn’t put up a bill for claim settlement. It was during the recent review meeting the health department took the decision to de-empanel them,” said, the doctor.