PMC to strengthen and improve its healthcare facilities

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to strengthen the infrastructure and improve facilities at all the civic body-run hospitals, maternity homes and dispensaries. The health officials have been asked to conduct inspection of all the healthcare facilities. A weekly report for the same will be submitted every Friday, said officials.

The order was issued by Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC health officer. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PMC has prepared a 126-point checklist including parameters like—infrastructure, outdoor facilities, pharmacy, specialised OPD’s, vaccination room, portal uploading, store room amongst others. The ward medical officers, medical officers, assistant health officers and zonal medical officers have been asked to conduct visits at the healthcare facilities and conduct inspections.

The order was issued by Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC health officer. “To make required improvements in the healthcare facilities a checklist has been made. All officers have to conduct inspection of the facilities in their jurisdiction. Make sure that all the categories mentioned in the checklist are considered during the inspection. Inspection of one healthcare facility must be done every week in three hours as per the checklist and the report has to be filed on Friday of that week,” read the order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Pawar, said, while conducting surprise visits at the PMC-run hospitals and dispensaries minor to some major issues were identified at some hospitals. “PMC has infrastructure, qualified staff and required medical equipment, however, patients coming to our facility unhappy and unable to get quality care treatment. Due to this, we have taken up the challenge to strengthen and improve the healthcare facilities,” he said.

The PMC has one general hospital and one Infectious diseases hospital, 15 maternity homes and 41 dispensaries. These facilities cater to a large number of citizens but the health department has received several complaints in the past regarding the inconvenience faced by them. The civic facilities have been found to refer patients to Sassoon Hospital.

The checklist covers minute details from the display of Information Education and Communication (IEC) and security guard availability and number, cleanliness and encroachment at the hospitals. Also most neglected facilities like drinking water, generator backup, proper ventilation and availability of light and toilet. Behaviour of all staff with patients, staff in respective uniform & ID card, complaint register will be checked during the inspection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Pawar informed that based on the report the facilities at the respective hospital or maternity home will be improved. We want all the civic facilities to provide quality healthcare to the public similar to the private facilities. “We have also focused on cutting down referrals of patients from PMC-run hospitals. Hospitals have been asked to submit a report for the number of patients referred and reason behind it,” he said.