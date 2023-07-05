PMC appeals to citizens to provide info on residential properties used for commercial purposes

PUNE:

The use of residential properties for purposes other than residential is creating problems for other residents. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to citizens to provide information about residential properties that are being illegally used for commercial purposes.

PMC municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued a press statement which read, “It is found that many residential properties are being used for commercial purposes. Many citizens are running hotels, snack centres, beauty parlours, clinics and other offices from inside residential properties.”

The use of residential properties for purposes other than residential is creating problems for other residents. Mainly, parking-related complaints are being received. If citizens come forward and provide information about such properties, the civic administration will verify the same and apply commercial rates to such properties.

The PMC in its appeal said, “If citizens are aware of such properties which are residential but are being used for commercial purposes, please provide information on the WhatsApp number 8308059999. Also share the location of such properties. The PMC will take action against such properties.”

