PMC takes possession of 63 properties in Bopodi

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday took possession of 63 properties by using police force at Bopodi. The acquisition of these properties was pending since 2018, said officials.

PMC on Thursday took possession of 63 properties in Bopodi, pending since 2018, by using police force. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civic body has planned road widening at the place and even rehabilitated the occupants, but several of them failed to vacate properties, which forced PMC to use the police force.

A press release by PMC reads, “63 properties were taken in possession forcefully. The area under acquisition was 4,979 square meters and the acquisition was pending since 2018. About 50 officers and 75 labours were engaged and 450 police staff, including five police inspectors and 25 officers participated in the drive.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON