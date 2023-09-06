Special screening of director Abraham’s film

Pune: The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC)-National Film Archives of India (NFAI) will screen “Amma Ariyan” (Report to mother) to pay tribute to renowned director John Abraham (1937–1987).

The screening of the film, digitised and restored by NFDC-NFAI, will be held at its Law College Road campus at 6 pm on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The Malayalam film released in 1986 has been the sole South Indian Feature Film to make it to the list of “Top 10 Indian Films” of all time by the British Film Institute.

The director, who worked extensively in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, was a student of Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and graduated with gold medals in screenwriting and film direction. “Amma Ariyan” will be screened along with three short films that he directed during his time at FTII: “Koyna Nagar” (1967), “Priya” (1969), and “Hides and Strings” (1969). All the films, with English subtitles, will be screened for free.

“Amma Ariyan” explores a young man’s observations on life, despair, and survival through poignant letters written to his mother. “Koyna Nagar” is about the earthquake that occurred at Koyna on December 11, 1967. “Hides and Strings” is based on musical instrument makers of Pune. “Priya” explores a few days in the life of a young woman, Priya.