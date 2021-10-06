Pune plant to process sanitary napkins, diapers; second such plant in world

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has sanctioned the setting up of plant to process used sanitary napkins and diapers at Uruli. The capacity of this plant will be 8 metric tonnes per day.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “It is the second plant in the world where sanitary napkins and diapers will be process to create other byproducts The first such plant is in Italy.”

Rasane added: “Procter and Gamble will set up the plant at the garbage depot, for which PMC has allotted land. The company will maintain and operate this plant for three years.”

Used sanitary napkins and diapers are a big challenge for the PMC in terms of garbage disposal.

As per the solid waste management department, five tonnes of daily garbage consists of sanitary napkins and diapers.

Development works in police residential colonies

The Standing Committee of the PMC has okayed development works in residential colonies housing police personnel, which are owned by the state government and managed by the public works department.

PMC has not been able to spend money on this project as these areas are maintained by the state government. However, now given that police face a lack of amenities in their colonies, the standing committee approved basic works like roads, footpaths and other works in these societies.